Woman stripped, assaulted in M.P. village

August 11, 2022 22:42 IST

The prime accused was a man with whom the woman had an extramarital affair

A group of men stripped a woman and assaulted her with sticks before abducting her in full public view in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua on Thursday.

The police rescued the victim and made some arrests. The prime accused was a man with whom the woman had an extramarital affair. He was miffed as the woman returned to her husband on Wednesday, said the police.

"The victim left her husband eight months ago and stayed with the prime accused. On Wednesday, she returned to her husband. The man could not tolerate this and kidnapped her after brutally assaulting her. He has been arrested along with two other accused. A hunt is on for others," said Arvind Tiwari, Superintendent of Police, Jhabua.

A video of the incident that happened in Ruparel village went viral. Some men were seen assaulting the woman and forcibly making her sit on a motorcycle.

The Opposition Congress slammed the BJP government for the "deteriorating law and order situation".

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted: "Such behaviour with a woman on the day of Rakshabandhan is very shameful and inhumane. One fails to understand why those who indulge in such acts and take law in their hands are emboldened in Shivraj [Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister] government?".

Last month, a similar incident was reported in Dewas where a 30-year-old tribal woman was subjected to torture and paraded by a mob that included her husband and in-laws over a suspected extramarital affair.