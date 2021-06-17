Will give befitting reply to any external aggression, says Rajnath in Arunachal

GUWAHATI

17 June 2021

He leaves out China while naming ‘five countries bordering Northeast at a programme to inaugurate 12 BRO projects

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India had never invaded any country but would give a befitting reply to any external aggression.

He avoided mentioning China while naming the “five countries” bordering the Northeast at a programme to dedicate 12 strategic Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects to the country, including one each in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was organised at Kimin in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh. Kimin is about 75 km from State capital Itanagar.

E-dedicating the 20-km Kimin-Potin and the other BRO roads, Mr. Singh rued the lack of attention to the Northeast after Independence. The focus of the Narendra Modi government had been on developing the region with special focus on all forms of communication.

“Apart from its natural beauty, cultural and ethnic diversity, the Northeast is strategic because of its unique geography. The region adjoins five countries and there are challenges of managing the borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal,” he said.

‘Worshipper of global peace’

India had always been a worshipper of global peace. “We don’t have any history of invading other countries. But we will counter any external aggression,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General Border Roads, reiterated the efforts of the BRO in the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh and thanked the effort of the State in assisting the organisation to ensure development of infrastructure in a smooth manner.

Of the 12 BRO projects inaugurated, 10 are in Arunachal Pradesh, some in Tawang district, the primary reason why China claims Arunachal Pradesh as southern Tibet.