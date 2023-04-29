Wife of slain IAS officer moves Supreme Court against ex-MP Anand Mohan's release

April 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The widow of murdered Gopalganj District Magistrate and IAS officer G. Krishnaiah has moved the Supreme Court against a tweak in the Bihar prison law which facilitated the premature release of former Bihar MP and gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband in 1994.

Mohan was released from Saharsa prison on Thursday.

The Bihar Prison Manual was amended on April 10 to allow convicts serving life imprisonment for heinous offences to apply for remission if they had completed 14 years in prison.

The amendment also removed the bar on life convicts involved in the murder of a public servant on duty from seeking remission of sentence. No reason whatsoever was given for the amendment which was brought into effect through a State Law Department notification.

The amendment served well for Mohan and 26 others, who successfully applied for remission and got it.

“Life imprisonment, when awarded as a substitute for death penalty, has to be carried out strictly as directed by the court and would be beyond application of remission,” Uma Krishnaiah contended in her petition.

Critics of the Nitish Kumar government claim the amendment was done to deliberately facilitate the release of Mohan, a Rajput strongman, who could add heft to the electoral fight against the BJP.

Krishnaiah, who hailed from Telangana, was beaten to death by a mob in 1994 when his vehicle tried to overtake the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla in Muzaffarpur district. Mohan, then an MLA, was leading the procession.

