Who is an alternative to PM Modi? Shashi Tharoor answers

April 03, 2024 10:52 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on April 3 said the question — who is the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “irrelevant”. “Yet again a journalist has asked me to identify an individual who is the alternative to Mr. Modi. The question is irrelevant in the Parliamentary system,” he said.

“We are not electing an individual (as in a presidential system), but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India’s diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth,” he shared on X.

He added that the alternative to Mr. Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be responsive to people’s problems and not driven by individual ego.

“Which specific person they will choose to be Prime Minister is a secondary consideration. Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first,” Mr. Thaoor said.

Trying his luck for the fourth term, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is facing a strong contest in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency for the April 26 polls, with the BJP making its best attempt to win the seat by fielding Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and the ruling Left putting forward its popular face and former MP Pannian Raveendran.

(With PTI inputs)

