New Bengali literary meet to begin this weekend

April 18, 2024 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - Kolkata

On April 19, when parts of West Bengal will go to the polls, Kolkata will play host to the inaugural edition of an event that intends to give a formal touch to the city’s favourite pastime: the adda.

Billed as a Bengali literary meet, the three-day event, called Baithak Khana, is being organised by the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) and will see participation by a number of cultural icons, including writer Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, artist Jogen Choudhury, and theatre personality Bibhas Chakraborty.

The meet will consist of several talks, discussions, master classes, debates, poetry and story reading sessions, solo acts, and musical performances. This year’s theme will be the Bengali middle class, especially its depiction in Bengali literature and popular media.

“The celebration of Bengali literature is always delightful. The uniqueness of this festival is that it will have a specific theme each year. Bengali culture has been mostly produced by and for the middle class. The multi-splendored Bengali literature has exalted, denigrated and described the middle class in minute details. Now, great minds and sharp tongues will discuss, debate and dissect the different aspects with pleasure, knowledge and excitement,” Chandril Bhattacharya, one of the curators of Baithak Khana, told The Hindu.

The humorous description of the theme in a press release circulated by the KCC gives an idea of the tone of the event. To quote from it: “The Bengali middle class is a strange animal. Its obsession ranges from constellation to constipation. The members of this tribe hate all governments and aspire to become government clerks. Bengali literature has often been about the Bengali middle class, probably because art has mainly been created and consumed by this class only. Novels, short stories, poetry, plays, and essays have ruthlessly dissected this class and exposed its hypocrisies, insecurities and cowardice. One exceptional quality of the Bengali middle class is that it does not shy away from this unmasking, instead, it eagerly leans forward to have a good look at the caustic juices and defective organs.”

According to KCC chairperson Richa Agarwal, the event was planned in advance and it is only coincidental that it’s kicking off on a day the first phase of the General Election is taking place.

“The purpose of organising Baithak Khana is multi-faceted. Firstly, it aims to celebrate and promote the rich heritage and diversity of Bengali literature. Secondly, it provides a platform for writers, poets, and literary enthusiasts to come together and exchange ideas. Ultimately, our goal is to inspire and engage audiences while preserving and enriching the legacy of Bengali literature for future generations,” Ms. Agarwal said.

