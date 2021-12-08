We’re not anti-nationals, will fight for pre-Aug. position peacefully: Farooq

Srinagar

08 December 2021 03:41 IST

People of J&K has acceded to Mahatma Gandhi’s India and not that of Nathuram Godse, he says

Terming the August 2019 political developments as “an act of snatching people’s rights”, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the people of J&K has acceded to Mahatma Gandhi’s India and not that of Nathuram Godse.

“We are not anti-nationals. We will fight for our rights peacefully as we don’t believe in violence. The people are resolute enough and steadfast in their resolve to stand for their rights,” Dr. Abdullah, also an MP, said at a party convention in Jammu.

He said the recent decision to revoke the three farm laws in the face of stiff resistance by the farmers together, with 750 sacrifices, was also due to the fear of a debacle in five States.

“The farm laws were passed in a huff, notwithstanding the demand for debate and discussion by the Opposition ahead of their passage. Such was the arrogance of numbers that no plea of sending the farm Bills to the select committee was heeded to. Ultimately the Government had to bow down before the strong will of the farmers,” he said.

Dr. Abdullah questioned the type of democracy being practised by the BJP, saying 12 members from the Rajya Sabha were expelled recently for their acts in the previous session. “The decision was prompted by the intention of seeking passage of Bills as the numbers do not favour the Government,” he said.

On the reported appointment of candidates from outside, Dr. Abdullah said, “This amounts to marginalising depriving educated unemployed youth of the source of sustenance. The day is not far when the outsiders appointed here will have to go back and vacate the posts for the permanent residents of J&K.”

He said the bureaucrats of J&K “have become authority unto themselves”.

During the party convention, five resolutions, including restoration of Article 370 and statehood, were adopted by the NC workers.

Masoodi demands repeal of AFSPA

National Conference MP from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday supported the demand for repeal of the AFSPA in the northeast and elsewhere.

“The law has impacted J&K the most,” he said.