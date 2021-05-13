Webinar on how COVID-19 is redefining jobs and lifestyles

CHENNAI:

13 May 2021 23:00 IST

A webinar on “How COVID-19 is Redefining Jobs & Lifestyle” and its impact on students will be held on May 16 as a part of the webinar series organised by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group.

The SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 webinar series spotlights science, engineering and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

Anshula Verma, life coach and founder, HappyFityou; Krishnan C.A, business unit head, higher education, TCS iON; and N. Venkata Sastry, director, Career Centre, SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Radhika Santhanam, Assistant Editor, The Hindu, and will conclude with a Q&A session with the speakers.

The webinar will begin at 11 a.m. on May 16. To register for the free webinar, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE6 or Scan the QR Code given.

SRMJEEE will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 will be held on May 23 and 24, and phase 2 will be held on July 25 and 26.