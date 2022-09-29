Virgin Atlantic relaxes uniform policy for queer staff

ADVERTISEMENT

British airline Virgin Atlantic has launched new uniform rules for its queer employees, including its crew, pilots and ground teams.

According to the airline’s updated gender identity policy, employees will now be able to choose either the red or the burgundy uniform, depending on which they think best reflects them. Earlier, women had to wear the red uniform and men had to wear the burgundy uniform.

Additionally, the airline has rolled-out optional “pronoun badges” that will allow Virgin Atlantic’s staff as well as customers to select the pronouns they would like to be addressed by.

Customers, including those from India, Pakistan and the U.S., will also be able to select ‘U’ or ‘X’ gender codes while booking a ticket with the airline.

The airline said that it will also impart inclusivity training at all levels across Virgin Atlantic as well as its tourism partners to ensure that all customers feel welcome regardless of their gender identity.

The updated policy follows a decision in 2019 to offer cabin crew the choice of whether or not to wear make-up as well as the option to wear trousers and flat shoes. More recently, the airline lifted restrictions around allowing visible tattoos for crew members and its frontline staff.