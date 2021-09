A burned vehicle outside the CPI(M)’s State office in Agartala on September 8, 2021. | Photo Credit: Syed Sajjad Ali

Agartala

08 September 2021 17:37 IST

Violence erupted outside CPI(M)’s State office in Agartala on September 8.

Several vehicles outside the party office were set on fire and a few mediapersons were attacked.

