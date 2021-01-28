Video showing Delhi doctor's phone conversation with wife over vaccination goes viral

New Delhi

I would urge each of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance

A video clip purportedly showing a Delhi-based senior doctor having a phone conversation with his wife "over his plan to get vaccinated" COVID-19 has gone viral on social media.

In the video, being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter, the doctor, seen sitting in a car, was streaming live on the web when he gets a call from his wife, who gets angry over him not telling her about his plan to get vaccinated.

The doctor tells her that he had gone to enquire about the vaccination which was to happen at a later date.

The doctor's wife then repeatedly asked him, "Why didn't you take me with you?" While the doctor could not be immediately reached for comments, a statement was issued from his unverified Twitter handle.

"I am aware of a video of myself that is doing the rounds and I am glad I provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all laughter is the best medicine," according to the statement.

One user replied, saying the video getting viral "eventually spread the awareness about vaccination".

The statement issued by the doctor further said, "While you may have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife's concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance." "I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions on importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter," he added.