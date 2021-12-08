Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile successfully tested

NEW DELHI

It has paved way for integration of weapon system onboard naval ships, says DRDO Chairman

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully flight tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

“The launch was conducted from a vertical launcher against an electronic target at a very low altitude. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters was monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur. All sub-systems performed as per expectation,” the DRDO said.

The launch was conducted to validate integrated operation of all weapon system components including the vertical launcher unit with controller, canisterised flight vehicle, weapon control system etc. required for future launches of the missile from naval ships, the DRDO said. “The first trial was conducted on February 22 and this is confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.”

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman DRDO said this test has paved the way for integration of weapon system onboard naval ships.