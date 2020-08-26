NationalNew Delhi 26 August 2020 18:43 IST
Venkaiah Naidu lauds Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash who won ‘world’s fastest human calculator’ title
Updated: 26 August 2020 18:56 IST
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on August 26 praised Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash for winning the “world’s fastest human calculator” title.
Mr. Prakash clinched the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently, the Vice-President noted.
Mr. Prakash (20), is from Hyderabad.
“He has done India proud. My best wishes to him for all future endeavours,” the Vice-President Secretariat tweeted quoting Mr. Naidu.
The tweet was posted with the hashtag ‘Human Calculator’.
