U.P. ATS arrests two Pakistani nationals for illegally entering India via Nepal

April 04, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday said it has arrested two Pakistani nationals and their Kashmiri aide who entered India through the Nepal border and posed as Indian citizens based on forged documents. The arrested Pakistani nationals, identified as Sayyed Gajanfar and Mohammed Altaf Bhat, hail from Rawalpindi and Islamabad respectively while their local facilitator Nasir Ali is from Srinagar.

“The U.P. ATS since some time back was receiving unverified information about some Pakistani nationals, with the help of Pakistan’s external security agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) planning to enter India via Nepal border. We received information that these people were planning to conduct terror activities inside India and have been trained in Hizbul Mujahideen training camp with the help of the ISI. On the basis of the information, the ATS field unit in Gorakhpur started its operation through electronic and physical surveillance. It intercepted two Pakistanis and their aide near Sonauli on the Indo-Nepal and arrested them on April 3,” said the U.P. ATS in a statement.

A first Information Report (FIR) is registered against the accused persons at the ATS police station, Lucknow under sections 121 (A) conspires to commit any of the offences, 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating by inducement), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two mobile phones, two Pakistani passports, two Pakistani national identity cards, two Pakistani licenses, three Indian Aadhar cards, Nepali and other foreign currency have also been recovered from the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.