India progressing rapidly under BJP regime, Yogi says in Agra

April 03, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 03 hailed the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government on the internal security front adding that through abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the end of Naxalism and the insurgency in the northeast, the BJP successfully corrected the mistakes of past regimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Adityanath targeted the Opposition for taking the country backwards in various yardsticks of development in more than 60 years of their regimes and highlighted the rapid progress under the BJP government in the past decade.

“The abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, ending of Naxalism and insurgency in the northeast, shows how internal security has increased in the nation,” Mr. Adityanath said while addressing a public gathering in Agra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pushing the development plank the U.P. CM highlighted the development initiatives and welfare measures under the BJP regime. “From expressways, railways, highways, metro, and air connectivity to medical colleges, IITs, and AIIMS built in the BJP government shows how the infrastructure should be in a nation. We all are witnessing ‘New India’ through the development of new infrastructure,” the U.P. CM added seeking votes in favor of BJP candidate Rajkumar Chahar in Fatehpur Sikri under Agra district.

Mr. Adityanath underscored the government’s unwavering stance on law and order emphasising that U.P.’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime installed fear among anti-social elements.

“Now criminals are pleading not to be sent to the jails also. They are afraid to face the consequences,” the U.P. CM said. He added the previous Samajwadi Party-led governments in the State supported destructive elements who were not good for the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before 2017, the police stations in most areas in the state would stop functioning after sunset. The criminals thought that our government would also operate like this but we follow a zero-tolerance policy towards crime,” Mr. Adityanath said.

The U.P. CM added that the country is getting global recognition and world looks towards India in times of crisis.

“Before 2014, India faced an identity crisis, the younger population was hopeless. India’s respect was declining worldwide. Development was limited to the Five-Year Plans. Our Prime Minister Modiji established a new India which is now recognised for its talent and world looks towards India in times of crisis,” Mr. Adityanath said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.