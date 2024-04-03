BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya video in tears during U.P. CM election meet goes viral, linked to denial of ticket in 2024 polls

April 03, 2024 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - Lucknow

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member Sanghmitra Maurya went viral where the MP can be seen bursting into tears while sharing stage with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 2 in Budaun.

The BJP has not given ticket to Ms. Maurya, who is the daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, for the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Adityanath was in the district for “Prabudh Varg Conference”. The BJP has fielded Durvijay Singh Shakya.

However, she later cleared that her tears weren’t an outcome of her being denied a ticket. “My eyes became moist after Gulab Devi ji (State government minister), who was sitting next to me, narrated the story of King Dasharatha from Ramayana in a very emotional manner,” Ms. Maurya said.

Mr. Adityanath, who addressed the ‘Prabudh Varg Conference’ in Budaun, targeted the Opposition for taking the country backwards in all parameters of development before 2014 and highlighted the rapid progress under the BJP government in the last 10 years.

“What was the condition before 2014. From Naxalism to terrorism, such activities were rampant. India enjoyed no respect in the world. But in the last 10-year under the leadership of Modi Ji rule, India achieved unprecedented success globally and domestically,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Adityanath further took potshots at the INDIA bloc for banning Kanwar Yatra in the State.

“In the opposite side, there is an alliance of SP-Congress in the parliamentary poll. They used to spread anarchy and ban Kanwar Yatra during their regime. Anti-social elements used to explode bombs at various places, but we said that there will be no bombings in Uttar Pradesh. There will be Har-Har-Bam-Bam. Such goons and anti-social elements have been taken to task with rule of law fully established in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

