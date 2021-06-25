U.S. pull-out from Afghanistan may push militants into Kashmir: Army

Srinagar

25 June 2021 18:55 IST

But situation is not what it was 30 years ago, says GoC

The Army on Friday said the U.S. pull-out from Afghanistan this year may result in some militants moving into Kashmir.

“Whatever happened 30 years ago has caused a huge distress to the people of Kashmir. Yes, there is a possibility that the U.S. forces’ pull-out from Afghanistan may push some militants into Kashmir, but the situation is not what it was 30 years ago,” General officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey, said on the sidelines of a passing out parade of a JAKLI regimental in Srinagar.

Lt. Gen. Pandey said the Army was ready and fully geared to foil all infiltrations and face every challenge, whether on the Line of Control (LoC) or the hinterland. There had been zero infiltration this year. “Launch pads, however, are active,” he added.

“A ceasefire or not, the Army’s eyes are set on our enemy. We are ready to face any misadventure. We are ready to respond at every level effectively,” he noted.

On the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, he stated, “Given the Chinese situation on the LAC, a balance of forces is being maintained.”

On Thursday, the GoC said all the parameters of violence in Kashmir have come down by 50 percent and the situation was very good with stability across the Valley.