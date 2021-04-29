U.S. issues Level 4 health alert, asks its citizens to leave India

NEW DELHI

29 April 2021

The advisory asked U.S. citizens to leave India ‘as soon as it is safe to do so’ in view of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic as it has restricted access to medical care.

The United States has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice and asked its citizens to leave India “as soon as it is safe to do so” in view of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic as it has restricted access to medical care. The highest level of advisory came in the backdrop of the announcement of oxygen-related support and medical assistance from the Joe Biden administration to India.

“New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels. COVID-19 testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations. Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients,” announced a “Health Alert” from the U.S. Department of State.

The advisory said access to medical care had become “severely limited in India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases” and urged U.S. citizens to opt for direct flights between India and the U.S. that were currently operating daily. The Level 4 Travel Advisory has urged U.S. citizens “not to travel to India” because of the pandemic.

