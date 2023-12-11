Upset with SC verdict, J&K parties pledge to ‘continue struggle for Article 370’

December 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on Monday, with National Conference’s (NC) Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti pledging to “continue with their political struggle” to restore the pre-August 5, 2019 position.

Mr. Abdullah posted a video on ‘X’ after the gates of his house “were chained by the authorities” in Srinagar. “We respect the verdict though we were not expecting such a verdict. We were expecting justice. However, our struggle, which is political and constitutional, will continue. It took the BJP 70 years to do away with Article 370 in spite of previous court judgments referring to Article 370 as permanent. We hope a day will come when our dignity and all that was snatched on August 5, 2019 will be restored. It’s a long struggle though,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Quoting a couplet from revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Mr. Abdullah said, “We put in our best efforts and failed to convince the SC Bench. I am sad about it. We apologise to the people of J&K, Ladakh, and the country that expected us to win. Our efforts will not stop here.” He praised people for maintaining peace in J&K.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mufti who also accused the administration of putting her under house arrest, released a video from her residence. “The decision is a setback. It does not mark the end of our struggle though. Article 370 being emphasised as temporary was not a defeat for J&K, but rather a challenge to the idea of India. The hand that shook hands with Gandhi’s India stands mauled today,” Ms. Mufti said. “People of J&K need to unite and not feel disheartened,” she added.

The PDP has suspended all political activities for the next one week “in order to stand in solidarity with the people of J&K”, a party spokesman said.

Terming the verdict “disturbing for the federal structure of India”, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M.Y. Tarigami said, “The verdict declares that J&K is like any other State in the Indian Union, thereby depriving it of even the special features granted to the northeastern States and some others under various clauses of Article 371. It evaded going into the merits of downgrading the State of J&K. Strangely, the SC directs the Election Commission of India to hold polls in J&K at the earliest not later than September 30, 2024. The verdict, thus, gives the Central government a long rope to retain control over J&K.” Mr. Tarigami also accused the administration of preventing him from leaving his house in Srinagar.

He said the verdict opens up a Pandora’s box, permitting the Central government to unilaterally initiate the formation of new States, alteration of areas, boundaries, or names of existing States. “This may well lead to serious undermining of federalism and the rights of the elected State legislatures. We will continue to fight for a better future of J&K and the country and for a democratic set up,” Mr. Tarigami.

J&K Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone described the verdict as “disappointing”. “Justice yet again eludes the people of J&K. Article 370 may have been legally obliterated but will always remain a part of our political aspirations. Let us hope at a future date, justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence,” he said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was saddened. “People of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are not happy. Peoples’ sentiments were attached to Article 370 and 35A. It’s going to hit our economy. People outside J&K will now come and buy land, fueling an increase in land prices. Jobs have been opened up for the entire country. It will add to the unemployment problem of J&K,” Mr. Azad said.

Altaf Bukhari’s J&K Apni Party said the court’s decision has deeply saddened people of J&K but “it’s the responsibility of the Central government to come forward and assure the people that they will not be subjected to disempowerment”.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, while welcoming the verdict, termed it “a historical judgment”. “It has stated clearly that the fundamental rights granted in the Constitution shall apply to all the citizens living in J&K. I think there should not be any kind of politics on this judgment. It is our responsibility to maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood and take J&K to new heights of development,” Mr. Raina said.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said it is sad but the verdict was not unexpected, particularly in the present circumstances.

“Those people who at the time of the Partition, facilitated the accession of J&K and reposed their faith in the promises and assurances given to them by the Indian leadership, will feel deeply betrayed. For the rest, the State as it existed in August 1947 remains divided on the ceasefire line, and hence continues to be a bleeding humanitarian and political issue, begging redressal,” the Mirwaiz said.

