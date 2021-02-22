Uttar Pradesh govt presents first paperless Budget in Assembly

Lucknow

22 February 2021 12:12 IST

State’s Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the Budget for 2021-22 in the presence of Chief Minister Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government on February 22 presented its first paperless Budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The Budget for 2021-22 was presented by the State’s Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Reading out the Budget speech from a laptop, Mr. Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh “Aatmanirbhar” and ensure all round development of the State.

This is the fifth Budget of the present government in the State before the U.P. Assembly elections due early next year.