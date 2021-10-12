U.P. CM asks officials to remain alert during festive season

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File

Lucknow

12 October 2021 06:22 IST

Mr. Adityanath warned of strict action should be taken against those trying to disturb peace and create any problems

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, October 11, 2021 asked officials to remain alert during the festival season and ensure that the festivities take place in an amicable atmosphere.

He was addressing the officials via video conferencing.

"Religious leaders of all communities should be contacted and officials should take cognisance of every small thing. If there is any problem, it should be sorted out with dialogue," a statement quoted the CM as saying.

He also asserted that there should be cleanliness in ‘puja pandals’ and Ramlila events, and roads to be used for taking Godess Durga for immersion should be pothole free.

Mr. Adityanath reiterated the State government’s "zero tolerance" towards crime and criminals, and strict action should be taken against those trying to disturb peace and create any problems.

'Hate messages'

He also urged the officials to keep an eye on social media and present correct picture of any incident before media and take strict action against inflammatory speech or messages.

The CM noted that stubble burning should be stopped and and the same sent to cow shelters so that these have enough fodder and pollution could also be checked.

He also asked the officials to check adulteration of food items, blackmarketing and hoarding.

Adityanath said farmers who lost their crops due to rains should be given due compensation.

He also condoled the death of armyman Saraj Singh, a native of Shahjahnpuar, in Jammu and Kashmir and announced Rs 50 lakh assistance for his family members.

He also announced to give job to a family member and name a road after the slain soldier.