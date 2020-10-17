Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates Katra festival in Jammu

Srinagar

Work in synergy for revival of tourism industry, he appeals to stakeholders

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated the nine-day Navratra festival at Katra in Jammu.

The Minister appealed to the stakeholders of tourism sector to come forward and work in synergy for the revival of the industry.

“This will help boost the economy of the Union Territory which has stagnated due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The festival was organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra and the Hotel, Restaurant & Travel Associations of Katra.

The Navratra Festival was started in 1996 to promote pilgrimage tourism and has now become an annual event, which is held during the auspicious nine days of the Sharad Navratras.

The people celebrate feminine divinity referred to as Shakti during the auspicious 9-days.

In view of the pandemic, it has been decided by the Navratra Festival Committee to celebrate the festival in a simple yet spiritually fulfilling manner by following all protocols, an official said.