ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews J&K security, preparations of G20 meeting in Srinagar

April 13, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Home Minister reiterated the Modi government's unflinching resolve to the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level review meeting on the security situation in J&K, in New Delhi on April 13, 2023. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 13, 2023 reviewed Jammu and Kashmir’s security situation and preparation for the G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar in May this year.

Security arrangements of the ensuing Amarnath Yatra was also discussed.

ALSO READ
G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting | Divisions between Western countries, Russia-China derail joint statement

The meeting that lasted more than three hours was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director, Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Secretary Samant Goel. Mr. Shah leads the review meeting on J&K every three months, last time the meeting was held in Jammu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security. He reiterated that the Government of India is committed towards zero tolerance against terrorism. The Minister also reviewed the Area Domination Plan, Zero Terror Plan, Law and order situation, cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other security related issues.

ALSO READ
India makes renewed push for consensus at G20 Foreign Ministers meeting

“Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of J&K for substantial reduction in cross border infiltration and improvement in law and order and advised to strengthen routine policing,” a statement by ministry said.

While reviewing the preparation of G-20 Meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar in May, Mr. Shah asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for successful conduct of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US