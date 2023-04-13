Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews J&K security, preparations of G20 meeting in Srinagar

April 13, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 13, 2023 reviewed Jammu and Kashmir’s security situation and preparation for the G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar in May this year.

Security arrangements of the ensuing Amarnath Yatra was also discussed.

The meeting that lasted more than three hours was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director, Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Secretary Samant Goel. Mr. Shah leads the review meeting on J&K every three months, last time the meeting was held in Jammu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security. He reiterated that the Government of India is committed towards zero tolerance against terrorism. The Minister also reviewed the Area Domination Plan, Zero Terror Plan, Law and order situation, cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other security related issues.

“Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of J&K for substantial reduction in cross border infiltration and improvement in law and order and advised to strengthen routine policing,” a statement by ministry said.

While reviewing the preparation of G-20 Meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar in May, Mr. Shah asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for successful conduct of the event.