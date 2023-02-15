ADVERTISEMENT

Union Cabinet nod to 'Vibrant Villages Programme' for northern borders

February 15, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Under the Programme, holistic developmental works are to be undertaken in northern bordering villages

The Hindu Bureau

It will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunity in four States and one Union Territory along the northern borders, Anurag Thakur told reporters on February 15, 2023. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the centrally-sponsored ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26), under which holistic developmental works are to be undertaken in northern bordering villages, and with an outlay of ₹4,800 crore, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The programme will cover 662 villages in the first phase, where job opportunities will be created to curb migration of local population and sustainable economic activities will be encouraged.

It will lead to infrastructure development in four States and one Union Territory along the northern borders, he told reporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The scheme aids to identify and develop economic drivers based on local, natural, human and other resources of the villages on the northern border and development of growth centres on “Hub and Spoke Model” through promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US