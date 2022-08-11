Union Cabinet approves extension for PMAY-Urban

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri handing over the approval letter to a PMAY beneficiary for construction of a house, in Visakhapatnam on June 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

August 11, 2022 05:10 IST

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban scheme was launched in 2015 with the aim of constructing over 112 crore homes in urban areas by August 15, 2022

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an extension to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban so that the houses sanctioned under the scheme can be completed, government officials said. The scheme was launched in 2015 with the aim of constructing over 112 crore homes in urban areas by August 15, 2022. The Cabinet approved an extension till December 31, 2024 so that the houses already sanctioned are completed, a government statement said. While the initial demand for houses was 112 crore, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has so far sanctioned 122.69 crore houses, of which 102.59 crore have been grounded and 61.77 crore have delivered as on August 1. Advertisement Advertisement In a reply in the Lok Sabha on July 21, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State Kaushal Kishore had said: “A proposal seeking extension of the mission upto March 2024, to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme upto 31 March 2022 without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology, is under consideration. Meanwhile, an interim extension of 6 months for all verticals except Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme has been granted.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.