Ukraine’s Zelenskyy seeks India’s participation in implementation of ‘peace plan’ over call with PM Modi

December 26, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to the “Peace Plan” during a call with PM Modi, saying he “counts” on India’s participation in its implementation

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Glasgow. File photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 26 during which Mr. Zelenskyy wished him for a successful G-20 Presidency. Mr. Zelenskyy also referred to the “Peace Plan” outlined during Bali G20 , saying he “counts” on India’s participation in its implementation.

"I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN.," Mr. Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

In October when the two leaders had held a call, Mr. Modi had asserted that there can be no military solution to the Ukraine conflict, while also underlining that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

Ukraine on Monday called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council.

“Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from AFP)

