UIDAI slashes Aadhaar authentication charge to ₹3: CEO

New Delhi

29 September 2021 10:38 IST

Aadhaar custodian UIDAI has slashed the price for authentication by customers to ₹3 from ₹20 per instance to enable entities leverage its infrastructure for providing ease of living to people through various services and benefits.

While speaking at Global Fintech Fest organised by NPCI-IAMAI, Unique Identity Authority of India CEO Saurabh Garg said that the potential of leveraging Aadhaar in the financial technology sector is immense.

"We have slashed the rate from ₹20 per authentication to ₹3 and the objective has been to ensure that different agencies, entities should be able to use the power of digital infrastructure which has been created by the State that needs to be used to provide people with ease of living with dignity," Mr. Garg said.

Till date, more than 99 crore eKYC have been done using the Aadhaar system.

"I think it gives a cost effective and non-repudiable solution to fintech companies to onboard new customers. That is where the power lies and KYC of the Aadhar provides lifetime and reusable identity which is the power of the Aadhaar system," Mr. Garg said.

He said that UIDAI does not share biometrics with anyone and expects all its partners to maintain the same level of security and privacy as the authority does.