Two militants escape from encounter site in J&K’s Shopian

Army jawans at an encounter site in Shopian district of J&K recently. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
Peerzada Ashiq SRINAGAR 27 January 2022 12:53 IST
Updated: 27 January 2022 12:53 IST

Two soldiers injured during gunfight, say police

Two militants, including a foreign militant, escaped from an encounter site in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Thursday, January 27, 2022, where a gunfight left two soldiers injured on Wednesday evening.

Also read: Some people continue to mislead, instigate citizens in Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

“Two terrorists, including one foreign terrorist, were inside [a residential area]. Two soldiers received bullet injuries in the initial exchange of fire. Both terrorists escaped under the cover of darkness and during evacuation of civilians by the forces,” Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The two militants were trapped in Check Nowgam village on Wednesday evening, where the security forces had laid a cordon after receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants.

The anti-militancy operation went on through the night and was called off in the morning. A joint team of the police, Army and CRPF was part of the operation.

Sixteen militants have been killed in multiple operations in January so far.

