Two men in military fatigue flee from barber shop after being asked for ID cards in Jammu

PTI 03 August 2021 06:21 IST
The incident took place at the Mangal Market near the Jammu railway station

Jammu Two men in military fatigues fled from a barber's shop here after a person asked them to show their identity cards, official sources said on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The incident took place at the Mangal Market near the Jammu railway station. It seems they had come to get their hair trimmed, they said.

The person asked for their identity cards out of suspicion, the sources said.

Efforts are being made to track down the two persons, they said.

