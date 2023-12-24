ADVERTISEMENT

Two drone-dropped packets with arms, cash seized near LoC in Jammu

December 24, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Jammu

The recovery included a 9 mm Italian-made pistol, three magazines, 30 rounds, three improvised explosive devices, three IED batteries, a hand grenade and ₹35,000 in cash

PTI

Army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control (LoC) after an infiltration attempt by four heavily-armed terrorists in Jammu. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two drone-dropped packets containing arms and cash were seized in a joint operation by the Army and the police from a village near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector in Jammu on December 24, officials said.

The packets, believed to have been dropped by Pakistani drones for subversive activities, were noticed lying in an open field in Channi Dewano village in the Khour area at around 7.50 am, they said.

The Army and the police launched a joint operation immediately and the packets were opened with the help of a bomb disposal squad, leading to the recovery of the arms and cash, officials said.

The recovery included a 9 mm Italian-made pistol, three magazines, 30 rounds, three improvised explosive devices, three IED batteries, a hand grenade and ₹35,000 in cash, they said.

The recovery comes a day after Army troops scuttled an infiltration bid by eliminating a terrorist in the same sector.

