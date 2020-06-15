NationalNEW DELHI: 15 June 2020 11:23 IST
Two CISF personnel at Indian Mission in Pakistan missing for two hours
The matter has been taken up with Pakistan authorities, according to defence sources
Two Indian High Commission officials in Pakistan are missing for the last two hours and the matter was taken up with Pakistan authorities, defence sources said on Monday.
“One vehicle with two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) drivers had gone out for duty but did not reach the destination,” defence sources said.
