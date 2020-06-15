Two CISF personnel at Indian Mission in Pakistan missing for two hours

File Image | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

NEW DELHI:

15 June 2020 11:23 IST

The matter has been taken up with Pakistan authorities, according to defence sources

Two Indian High Commission officials in Pakistan are missing for the last two hours and the matter was taken up with Pakistan authorities, defence sources said on Monday. “One vehicle with two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) drivers had gone out for duty but did not reach the destination,” defence sources said. Advertising Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more