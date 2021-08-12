Twitter blocks official handle of Congress, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore and Sushmita Dev

New Delhi:

12 August 2021 10:30 IST

Last week, Twitter removed a tweet and blocked Rahul Gandhi’s account after he posted photos of his meeting with the parents of a nine-year girl who was raped and murdered.

Twitter India has blocked the official handle of the Congress and the accounts of three more party leaders, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore and Sushmita Dev for violating its policy.

The move comes just days after it had blocked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s account.

Under Indian law, sharing of photos of a victim or her relatives are barred.

However, the principal Opposition party had targeted Twitter for adopting “double standards” since functionaries of the National Commission for Schedule Castes had shared similar photos with rhe parents of the victims but no action was taken against them.

The Congress alleged that Twitter India was acting under the threat of the Narendra Modi government and stifling the Opposition’s freedom of expression.

“The perception of double standards makes matters worse. When a BJP national spokesman posted a picture of the Hathras rape victim (violating Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code) @Twitter did not lock his account. SC Commission posted a pic of the victim’s family 2 Aug; no action,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter.

The Congress leader said that he “understood” Twitter’s position about automatically blocking accounts that violated the law and their policy, and added that Twitter could review its policy as Mr. Gandhi’s action was a “technical violation of the law”.

“Action taken against a prominent Opposition leader raises obvious concerns of selectivity&bias. I urge @Twitter to restore @RahulGandhi’s account, review the policy of automatic suspensions & show more sensitivity to public concerns. Focus on what happened to the girl, not a pic!” said Mr. Tharoor.

“Twitter blocked my account as well since I supported Rahul ji fight against atrocities on women. Soon, there will be real good days and Twitter won’t have to be scared. This is my prediction,” Mr. Maken said in response to his account being blocked.