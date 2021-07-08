NationalNEW DELHI 08 July 2021 13:04 IST
Comments
Twitter appoints India interim compliance exec, to fill other jobs soon
Updated: 08 July 2021 13:04 IST
Twitter Inc’s India unit has appointed an interim chief compliance officer and will soon designate two other executives for the time being to comply with the country’s new IT rules, the social media giant said in a court filing on Thursday.
Twitter has posted job openings for all three positions, and will try to make an offer of employment within 8 weeks, the company said in the filing seen by Reuters.
More In National
Read more...