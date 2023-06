June 30, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the reappointment of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India. The reappointment is for three years, beginning on July 1, 2023.

The committee also approved the reappointment of six Additional Solicitor Generals of India for the same period. They are: Vikramjit Banerjee, K.M. Nataraj, Balbir Singh, S.V. Raju, N. Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT