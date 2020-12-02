Tunnels and drones proof of Pakistam’s hostility: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi

02 December 2020 04:00 IST

MoS attends BSF Raising Day parade

The Raising Day parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) was delayed for around two hours on Tuesday after Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, cancelled his visit at the last moment.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai filled in for Mr. Shah as the latter opted out due to an “important work”, an official said.

At the event, Mr. Rai said the tunnels and drones found recently along the India-Pakistan border to aid infiltration and smuggling of drugs was proof of the neighbouring country’s hostility towards India.

Advertising

Advertising

The BSF was raised in 1965 after the India-Pakistan war. The 2.65-lakh force is deployed along the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders.

BSF Director-General Rakesh Asthana said the force was trying to find technical solutions to counter drones being used to smuggle weapons from Pakistan. On June 20, the BSF intercepted a drone with a huge payload of weapons and ammunition along the Kathua border in Jammu, he said.