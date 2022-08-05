India

TRS to support Margaret Alva in Vice Presidential poll

TRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi August 05, 2022 11:31 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 12:08 IST

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti has decided to support the combined Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the election of Vice-President.

The TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has mandated all the sixteen MPs of the party to vote for Ms. Alva in August 6’s polling.

The party had also supported the Opposition candidate Yeshwant Sinha in the election of the President last month.

