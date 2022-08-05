TRS to support Margaret Alva in Vice Presidential poll

TRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

August 05, 2022 11:31 IST

The Vice Presidential poll will be held on Saturday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti has decided to support the combined Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the election of Vice-President.

The TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has mandated all the sixteen MPs of the party to vote for Ms. Alva in August 6’s polling.

The party had also supported the Opposition candidate Yeshwant Sinha in the election of the President last month.

TRS MPs have been advised to vote accordingly, Mr. Rao said outside Parliament.

Ms. Alva will meet TRS MPs in the evening, he added.

Alva has been fielded by the Opposition against the ruling NDA's nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Vice Presidential poll will be held on August 6, 2022.