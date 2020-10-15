TRP scam case | Move Bombay High Court first, Supreme Court tells Arnab Goswami

NEW DELHI

15 October 2020 12:58 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked ARG Outlier Media and journalist Arnab Goswami to have faith in the Bombay High Court rather than come straight to the top court with their plea against the Mumbai police investigation in the Television Rating Point (TRP) scam case involving allegations of rigged viewership.

“I think your client’s office is in Worli. It is not far from Flora Fountain and the Bombay High Court. Why don’t you go there under Article 226 [of the Constitution] or under Section 482 [of the Code of Criminal Procedure to quash the FIR]...” Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for ARG and Mr. Goswami.

Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee, on the Bench, also suggested that the parties should move the High Court.

“How do we entertain a petition like this without the High Court not going into it first? You go to the High Court. We must have faith in our High Courts. They have been functioning through the pandemic,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Mr. Salve said he would withdraw the case then and “go to Flora Fountain”.

The court agreed and gave them the liberty to approach the High Court as per the appropriate procedure of law.