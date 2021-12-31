Three militants killed, Four jawans injured in late night encounter in Srinagar

Srinagar

31 December 2021 02:52 IST

Three more militants were killed and four security personnel were injured in a fresh encounter in Srinagar on Thursday night, taking the toll of militants to nine in the past 36 hours in three separate gunfights in the Kashmir Valley.

"Three unidentified terrorists were killed at the encounter site in Srinagar. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," a police spokesman said.

Preliminary reports suggested that the encounter broke out in the interiors of Patha Chowk area in the outskirts of Srinagar in the night.

"In the initial exchange of fire, three police personnel and one CRPF (Central Reserved Police Force) personnel got injured and were subsequently shifted to hospital," the police said.

The operation is currently on in the area.

Earlier, six Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed in two separate encounters in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

At least 30 militants have been killed this month in the Valley in multiple encounters.