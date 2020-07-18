National

Three of a family killed in Pak. shelling in Poonch

File photo of Indian Army personnel during an operation to defuse mortal shells of Pakistan army in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo Credit: PTI
Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar: 18 July 2020 01:09 IST
Updated: 18 July 2020 01:32 IST

According to Army, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Gulpur Sector.

Three civilians, all from one family, were killed in Pakistan Army's firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley's Poonch on Friday evening.

A police official identified the victims as Mohammad Rafiq, 58, his wife Rafia Bi, 50 and son Irfan, 15, from Karmara village near the LoC.

"A mortar shell landed on the house and all the three died on the spot. One injured was evacuated to a hospital," said police official.

An army spokesman said around 10:20 p.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur Sector.

"The Army retaliated,” an army official said.

