There is no shortage of APIs, says Minister

05 March 2020 22:12 IST

‘Supply is enough for three months’

Amid reports of the COVID-19 outbreak in China affecting the Indian pharma industry, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda on Thursday said there is no shortage of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for at least three months. APIs are the raw materials required to produce medicines.

“There is no shortage of any APIs for next three months. There is some confusion about the supply and availability of medicines,” said Mr. Gowda, while speaking at the India Pharma 2020 here, the fifth international conference on pharmaceutical industry.

Initiatives are being taken to open API manufacturing parks in the country to reduce dependency on China, said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya at the conference.

