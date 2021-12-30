The continuing medico malady

30 December 2021 10:47 IST

Why are hundreds of resident doctors on strike in Delhi? Why hasn’t NEET counselling of PG students taken place?

The story so far: Hundreds of resident doctors, who are junior doctors in hospitals, continued to boycott work for the 13th consecutive day in different hospitals in Delhi on Wednesday as a protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling. About 5,000 to 6,000 resident doctors of multiple city hospitals, barring those on COVID-19 duty, stayed away from work, according to the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). Protesting doctors have alleged police brutality during a march in the city on Monday, which was denied by the Delhi Police. On Tuesday afternoon, members of FORDA met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, but talks were inconclusive and the protest continues. Resident doctors in other States have also joined the protest and with some also boycotting work, according to FORDA.

THE GIST The NEET- PG exam, which is generally held in December-January, for the 2019-20 batch was postponed due to the pandemic and finally held in September 2020. But counselling for students has not been conducted yet because of cases pending in the Supreme Court over reservations to the EWS.

The delay in counselling has resulted in shortage of doctors at hospitals, increasing workload for existing resident doctors and uncertainty for the candidates. The agitation against this delay began on November 27 with resident doctors boycotting work in the OPD which gradually escalated to “withdrawal from all service”.

The case in question was filed by NEET aspirants challenging a notification announcing 27% quota to OBCs and 10% reservation to EWS in the All India Quota category. On November 25, the Central Government informed the Supreme Court that it has taken a “considered decision” to revisit the “criteria” for determining EWS. However, no conclusive solution has been reached.

What are doctors protesting against?

Doctors who have completed their MBBS and one year of internship go through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG to get into post-graduate courses. The exam is generally held in December-January, according to doctors, but in 2019-20 it was postponed due to the pandemic and was finally held in September 2020. But counselling for students who appeared for the exam has not been conducted yet because of cases pending in the Supreme Court over reservations to the economically weaker section (EWS).

While doing the PG course, a doctor is called a junior resident doctor who works at the hospital linked to the medical college as part of the post-graduate course. FORDA says that about 4,500 doctors are unable to join post-graduate courses as the counselling has not happened. Also, it claims that this is leading to a shortage of doctors at hospitals, increasing the workload for existing resident doctors and affecting patient care.

What case is the Supreme Court hearing?

The top court is hearing a case filed by NEET aspirants challenging a July 29 notification announcing 27% quota to OBCs and 10% reservation to EWS in the All India Quota (AIQ) category. On November 25, the Central Government informed the Supreme Court that it has taken a “considered decision” to revisit the “criteria” for determining EWS to provide them reservation.

The Government said it would take four weeks for the exercise and the NEET counselling would be deferred for four weeks till a decision was taken on the EWS quota.

The Government declaration came after the top court asked how it had arrived at the “exact figure” of ₹8 lakh as the annual income limit to identify the EWS.

The Supreme Court’s query is considered significant as the 103rd Constitutional Amendment of 2019, which introduced the 10% EWS quota, is itself under challenge before a larger Bench. The Amendment is under question for making economic criterion as the sole ground for grant of reservation benefits. The next hearing is on January 6.

Why did doctors decide to strike work?

The agitation began on November 27 with resident doctors boycotting work in the OPD (Out Patient Department) which gradually escalated to “withdrawal from all service” (routine as well as emergency). The boycott was suspended on December 9 after the doctors were given assurances that the counselling schedule will be released in a week, but they resumed the boycott from December 17 as it did not happen, according to FORDA. Doctors have been boycotting work mainly at the Central Government-run Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge and Delhi government-run LNJP and GTB hospitals. All of them are large city hospitals, which cater to hundreds of patients every day.

Hospitals have been urging the resident doctors to rejoin work and some have even warned of action if they don’t get back to work. Consultants, faculty, and ad hoc resident doctors are still working at these hospitals, but still OPD and emergency services have been hit.

Some hospitals have reduced timings of the OPD and also postponed elective surgeries.

Why are doctors alleging assault by the police?

On Monday, resident doctors were marching towards the Supreme Court when they were stopped by the police near ITO. FORDA said the doctors were “brutally thrashed, dragged, and detained” by the Delhi Police. A senior police officer claimed that no doctor was thrashed. Later on Monday, a senior police officer said that an FIR had been registered against doctors for rioting, causing obstruction in duty of police personnel and damaging public property at IP Estate Police Station following a complaint filed by a police officer.

FORDA has demanded an apology from the Delhi Police and also cancellation of the FIR registered against the doctors.