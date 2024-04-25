YTPS gets fresh green nod: Bhatti

April 25, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Energy and Finance stated that all hurdles have now been cleared for 5x800 megawatt Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS), which is coming up in Nalgonda district.

He held a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and Ministers from Nalgonda district N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and officials of the Energy Department and power utilities on Thursday. He asked the officials to complete the project on a war-footing by preparing an action plan, and stated that works on the project were halted due to failure of the previous government.

Mr. Vikramarka said immediately after the Congress Government was formed, he visited the YTPS, along with other Ministers and officials, and reviewed the issues of the project.

He stated that the previous government had secured environmental clearance to the project on June 15, 2017, with the provision of utilising 50% each indigenous and imported coal.

However, an NGO had moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) raising concerns over the environmental impact as the then government had started construction of the project with 100% indigenous coal. The NGT had stopped works on September 30, 2022, directing TS-Genco to get fresh environmental clearance in tune with the technology proposed for 100% indigenous coal utilisation.

The previous government had made no effort to get NGT hurdle cleared till December 6 last bringing the project works to complete halt, the Deputy CM said adding that the Congress Government had got public hearing conducted afresh on February 20 and by completing the remaining formalities and fulfilling other conditions the fresh EC was secured this month to facilitate completion of all the five units of the project by February next.

