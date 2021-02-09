Y.S. Sharmila promises ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in Telangana

HYDERABAD

09 February 2021 14:48 IST

YSRCP distances itself, says nothing to do with her decision

Dropping enough hints about her intentions to take the plunge into active politics in Telangana, Y. S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy asserted that she was determined to bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ back in Telangana.

“I am determined to bring back the golden rule of my father (Rajanna Rajyam) in Telangana. Father always strived for bringing back smile on the faces of the farmers. They used to live like kings, the poor had pucca houses, Arogyasri health scheme benefitted many, and students got best education,” she said speaking to reporters outside her Lotus Pond residence where a meeting of YSR followers and well wishers was organised on Sunday.

Stating that Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was at the helm of affairs in Andhra Pradesh and was going ahead with his work, Ms. Sharmila said she wanted to focus on Telangana.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is a void left behind by the untimely death of my father. I am overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by the people today, who gathered in large numbers,” she said reiterating her commitment to bringing back ‘Rajanna Rajyam’.

“As part of bringing the golden period of her father, I want to interact with the well-wishers and loyalists. I am here only to listen what the ground reality is in the districts,” Ms. Sharmila earlier told after meeting people from Nalgonda. The meeting coincided with the 50th wedding anniversary of YSR and Vijayamma, parents of Ms. Sharmila and Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Supporters of Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, in front of her residence in Hyderabad amid buzz over launching new party in Telangana on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

New party

Former YSRCP Telangana State unit president Konda Raghava Reddy told reporters that Ms. Sharmila would shortly float a new political party in Telangana. “We will contest the next elections on our own and there is no need to forge an alliance with other parties,” he said adding that the consultations would continue with well-wishers from other districts.

Earlier, there was a festive atmosphere outside Lotus Pond residence of Anil Kumar, husband of Ms. Sharmila. As she emerged out from her house to wave to the waiting crowd, the loyalists cheered her. They showered her with colours papers as Flexi boards announcing her entry to politics were erected. Enthusiastic well-wishers danced to the tune of drumbeats.

Mixed reactions

The meeting drew varied reactions from the other political parties. On behalf of the YSR Congress Party, Advisor to AP Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YSRCP has nothing to do with any move of Ms. Sharmila to float a new party. “Our leader (Jaganmohan Reddy) has clarified that his party cannot function in two States. We feel that Ms. Sharmila has still not made up her mind on launching a new party. If someone else has made a comment that she will float a party, we have to see their stature,” he said.

TRS Minister Gangula Kamalakar reacted sharply wondering the need for ‘outsiders’ to launch a party in Telangana. “Nobody can compete with the TRS in Telangana,” he said pointing out that when Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy has no locus standi in Telangana politically what can his sister do in Telangana.

Congress leader V.Hanumantha Rao questioned the need for Ms. Sharmila to enter politics in Telangana.

BJP leader N.V.V.S.Prabhakar alleged that Ms. Sharmila toying with the idea of launching a new party was only to benefit the TRS in the next elections.