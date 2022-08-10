Telangana

Youth who stabbed girl in Nalgonda arrested 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 10, 2022 20:45 IST
Twenty-one-year-old Meesala Rohith Kumar, who allegedly stabbed a degree student in Nalgonda town, harassing her to accept his love proposal on Tuesday, was arrested by Nalgonda Town-I police.

Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari, addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said the youngster was booked for attempt to murder under the IPC. He was nabbed on the town outskirts, and on Wednesday he was also remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Rohith, a resident of Abbasia Colony in Nalgonda town and the victim G. Navya of Panagal, knew each other as they studied at the same college. It was reported that Rohith had been harassing the girl for the past seven months to accept his love proposal.

