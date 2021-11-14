Youth battling multiple health issues gets a new lease of life

HYDERABAD

14 November 2021 19:42 IST

Treatment of drug-resistant malaria with encephalopathy in Nigeria had complicated his condition

A 25-year-old youth suffering from multiple complications has recovered after 47 days of treatment at a corporate hospital here after he was flown to the city in an air ambulance for 15 hours, with advanced mechanical ventilator support.

M. Sasikanth Reddy, who hails from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, has been working as a production manager at a food manufacturing company in Lagos, Nigeria. He suffered from a drug-resistant malaria with encephalopathy. He sustained a tracheal rupture while receiving treatment at a local hospital in Nigeria which further complicated his condition.

The patient’s attendants consulted doctors at Apollo Spectra Hospitals. Mr Reddy reached the city on September 28. Upon evaluation, doctors found Mr Sasikanth suffered from multiple complications including severe drug resistant brain malaria along with brain complication, kidney failure, post cardiac arrest, sepsis and a tracheal rupture.

A multi disciplinary team from the hospital treated and monitored his condition for 47 days. He has recovered and is now all set to return to Nigeria.