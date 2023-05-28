ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga Mahotsav in Hyderabad sees huge footfall

May 28, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

A large number of people participated in the event that also saw badminton player Pullela Gopichand.

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of people take part in the Yoga Mahotsav held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal took part in the Yoga Mahotsav held at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on Saturday.

A large number of people participated in the event that also saw badminton player Pullela Gopichand.

“The countdown to National Yoga Day on June 21 started today. It is a festival of good health. Yoga brings the entire world together. Each and everyone should allot some time for yoga. As a doctor, I am reiterating it once again,” said the Governor, adding that one has to do yoga to keep the body and mind happy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US