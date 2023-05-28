Yoga Mahotsav in Hyderabad sees huge footfall

May 28, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal took part in the Yoga Mahotsav held at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on Saturday.

A large number of people participated in the event that also saw badminton player Pullela Gopichand.

“The countdown to National Yoga Day on June 21 started today. It is a festival of good health. Yoga brings the entire world together. Each and everyone should allot some time for yoga. As a doctor, I am reiterating it once again,” said the Governor, adding that one has to do yoga to keep the body and mind happy.

