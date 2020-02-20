World records tumble

HYDERABAD

It was an evening when the world records tumbled, literally. For 47-year-old director of GVR Karate Academy G.S. Gopal Reddy it took just 17 seconds flat (against a set time of 20 seconds) to set 20 new world records at Madapati Hanumantha Rao Girls High School here on Thursday.

Dr. Gopal is justifiably pleased with his feat of breaking 20 stone tiles (held by karatekas) in 17 seconds as it was performed in front of a distinguished audience, including representatives from 20 World Records’ Registries and senior officials of the State government including RTI Commissioner Mohammed Khalil, retired IPS officer C.N. Gopinath Reddy and secretary, Madapati Hanumantha Rao Girls High School Sharmishtha Devi.

