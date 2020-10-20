Woman voters hold the key in Dubbak

SIDDIPET

20 October 2020 21:44 IST

Voters in Dubbak mandal outnumber voters in other mandals

The outcome of the Dubbak bye-election will be decided by the women voters and those in Dubbak mandal limits. They outnumber voters in other mandals.

The assembly constituency has a total of 1,98,807 voters out of which 51 are service voters. Of the remaining 1,98,756 voters, Dubbak mandal alone accounts for 55,208 voters, which makes it the key area for campaigning for all political parties. The other mandals include Mirdoddi (31,762 voters), Toguta (26,751), Daultabad (23,032), Raipol (20,513), Chegunta (32,829), Narsingi (8,215) and Gajwel (446).

The constituency has 1,00,778 female voters while the male voters number 97,978.

With Dubbak mandal having more than one fourth of total votes, the political parties are concentrating on both these factors.

TRS candidate S. Sujatha has been campaigning by mingling with the women. She is being accompanied by MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy and former minister V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy. They are using Batukamma festival as an opportunity to meet the women and participating in the programmes thereby impressing them.

The TRS has also planned to organise a grand meeting at Dubbak on Wednesday with about 10,000 women. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Lok Sabha member K Prabhakar Reddy would participate in the programme. These parties have also been trying to attract youth from different sections into the party with a hope that they would instrumental on the day of polling in bringing voters to polling booths.