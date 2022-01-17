Woman found dead in rented apartment

Hyderabad

17 January 2022 00:02 IST

A 23-year-old woman was found dead in her rented apartment at Chintalmet under Rajendranagar police station limits here on Saturday night. According to the police, Iram Khan, who runs a beauty parlour in the area, ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan. “She slipped into a depression since her divorce and resorted to the extreme step three days ago,” police said. The incident came to light after neighbours noticed foul smell coming from the flat and alerted the police. A case was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. (Contact number of Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni: 914066202000)

