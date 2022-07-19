Why silent when height of Polavaram was increased?

The Polavaram irrigation project in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: ARRAGEMENT

July 19, 2022 20:42 IST

CLP leader Bhatti grills State Government

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka questioned the government why it was silent when the height of the cofferdam at Polavaram is being increased by three metres by the neighbouring State.

“The government knows that any increase in the height of Polavaram would adversely impact the people of the State. Why was it silent and irresponsible?” asked Mr. Vikramarka while speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referring to the transfer of seven mandals of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh by the Centre at the time of formation of Telangana and consequent resolution against it in the Assembly immediately, the CLP leader wanted to know the steps taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and why an all-party delegation was not taken to New Delhi to bring pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. He said that had the government retained seven mandals, there would have been no need to seek demerger of five villages to construct Kara katta (bund to the river).

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka felt that the change of Kaleshwaram project to Medigadda and constructing it at 100 metres’ height instead of 152 metres at Tummudihatti as proposed in the Pranahita- Chevella project and designing of it by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao instead of expert engineers had resulted in floods in the state. He recalled the warnings issued by the Congress about change in the design and its adverse impact on the state.