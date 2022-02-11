‘Why is KCR silent and his family absent in protests?’

hyderabad

11 February 2022 23:04 IST

KCR’s family fears CBI and ED, says Revanth

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy yet again questioned the silence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Telangana formation and the absence of KCR’s family in the protests held by the party much later.

“The TRS moved a privilege motion against the Prime Ministers and served a notice to both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha officials. But they all flew to Hyderabad without making any effort to get that notice for discussion showcasing how sincere they were in their opposition to the PM,” he said at a press conference here.

Mr. Reddy said the TRS MPs in Rajya Sabha did not even raise their voice in protest. While the Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and other members walked out in protest the TRS members just sat in approval of Mr.Modi’s remarks.

‘KCR is silent for the last four days while none of his family members participated in the protests that were called for after the Congress made it an issue. All those who protested from the TRS were anti-Telangana activists during the agitation period and who will believe their sincerity,’ he asked demanding an explanation from the Chief Minister.

The Congress chief alleged that KCR’s family feared cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) if they speak up against Mr. Modi.

He also demanded that the BJP state unit ensure the Prime Minister apologises for his remarks made without any knowledge on the history of the sacrifices of the Telangana people. Or else the Congress would call for protests whenever the Prime Minister visited Telangana.

“PM’s remarks were in distaste and insulting the very formation of the new state. During a reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s Address, every Prime Minister reveals the road map of the country’s progress and recalls the government’s achievements giving hope to the people. But Mr. Modi has stooped very low in his speech in Parliament’s history for any Prime Minister abusing the Congress as he had no achievements to show,” he alleged.